Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2023:
- Cardenas, Juvenal – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Carroll, Bobbiann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Gonzales, Jason Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- McWhorter, Beau – Accident Involving Death
- Nugent, Trystan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Sanford, Eric Glenn – Property Theft
- Vera, Jose – Possession of Child Pornography, ICE hold, Indecent Assault
Note: Bluebonnet News has made the sheriff’s office aware of the poor quality of the current mugshots. We are requesting the mugshots by open records request, too, and will replace these with better quality photos once they are received.