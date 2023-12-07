Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2023:

Cardenas, Juvenal – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Carroll, Bobbiann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Gonzales, Jason Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

McWhorter, Beau – Accident Involving Death

Nugent, Trystan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Sanford, Eric Glenn – Property Theft

Vera, Jose – Possession of Child Pornography, ICE hold, Indecent Assault

Note: Bluebonnet News has made the sheriff’s office aware of the poor quality of the current mugshots. We are requesting the mugshots by open records request, too, and will replace these with better quality photos once they are received.

