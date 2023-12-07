Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2023:

Aldridge, Chaisty – Public Intoxication

Bigger, Kyle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Ketchens, Jonathan Wayne – No Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Patton, Ricky Agustus – Theft of Property

Sivils, Mary Gebriele- Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Bluebonnet News has made the sheriff’s office aware of the poor quality of the current mugshots. We are requesting the mugshots by open records request, too, and will replace these with better quality photos once they are received.

