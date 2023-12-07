Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2023:
- Aldridge, Chaisty – Public Intoxication
- Bigger, Kyle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Ketchens, Jonathan Wayne – No Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Patton, Ricky Agustus – Theft of Property
- Sivils, Mary Gebriele- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: Bluebonnet News has made the sheriff’s office aware of the poor quality of the current mugshots. We are requesting the mugshots by open records request, too, and will replace these with better quality photos once they are received.