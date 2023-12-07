Liberty County Bikes for Christmas makes donations to help children in need

In an act of holiday generosity, Liberty County Bikes for Christmas is brightening the season for children in need by donating $5,000 to Universal Agape Love of Dayton. The contribution will not only bring festive cheer, but it will also assist in providing critical aid to young victims of human trafficking.

David Milam, one of the founders of Liberty County Bikes for Christmas, intends to deliver another $5,000 check next week to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, another organization located in Dayton that is devoted to the welfare of children.

Bridgehaven CAC helps law enforcement with child abuse and sexual abuse investigations, and offers programs to help the children recovering from the experience.

Milam said he wanted the funds donated to LCBC to go directly to organizations that have a proven track record of helping children. Universal Agape Love and Bridgehaven CAC both were worthy of the donations, he believes.

Liberty County Bikes for Christmas is a non-profit that was formed two decades ago by Milam and others to distribute toys and clothing to children in need for Christmas.

The toys and clothing were given to the children and their families at big events where children could meet with Santa.

Thousands of bikes, toys, sweaters and jackets later, the organization now distributes its funds directly to organizations who are already working closely with children and families in need in Liberty County.

