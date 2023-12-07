DPS: Livingston ISD student killed in crash on US 59

An accident Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, on US 59 north of Livingston has claimed the life of a 15-year-old ninth-grader at Livingston High School in Polk County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident and death in a post to social media around 7:47 p.m.

“Sadly, we can confirm a 15-year-old student was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler as the child was leaving the bus,” the DPS statement reads. “Investigators remain on the scene, gathering evidence.”

Photos of the crash scene under investigation on Thursday, Dec. 7, in Polk County. This photo was posted by Texas DPS to X, formally known as Twitter.

Livingston ISD reposted the DPS statement but has offered no additional information at this time.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless told Bluebonnet News he has spoken to the LISD superintendent and offered Cleveland ISD’s grief counselors to assist LISD staff and students in the coming days.

Thursday’s tragic accident comes less than a month after the tragic loss of other Livingston ISD students. That crash took place on Nov. 9 on SH 146 near Millgate Road in Polk County. The driver – a 34-year-old woman, and three children in her vehicle, ages 13, 11 and 2 – died in that crash. A 6-year-old girl survived the crash.

No other information is available on the recent crash. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

