Edna Blanche Webb

Edna Taylor Webb, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1937, in Smithville, Oklahoma, to her parents, Daffin E. Taylor and Jessie V. Holden. Edna had called Houston home for the past 54 years, having previously lived in Kilgore, Texas.

A devoted homemaker and a pillar of her community, Edna dedicated 30 years of her life to the Sheldon Fire Department, where she served as a board member and dispatcher. Her commitment to public service and her community left an indelible mark.

Edna was a proud member of the Southern Baptist denomination and hailed from a family with a legacy of ordained Baptist ministers. She embraced a quiet and simple life, finding joy in the small moments. Mornings were her favorite, spent on the porch sipping coffee with her beloved companion, “Whiskers” the family cat.

Known for her impeccable style, Edna loved dressing up for any occasion and insisted on always looking her best, complete with perfectly manicured nails. She had a passion for collecting pigs, adored flowers and gardening, and found comfort in watching soap operas and Lifetime movies while enjoying a bowl of popcorn.

Her culinary preferences included a love for catfish and the thrill of fishing at Lake O’ Pines. Some of her fondest memories were created with her late husband, Sidney E.L. Webb, Sr., especially during their visits to the High Chaparral Ranch where they shared dances and created cherished moments together.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Daffin E. and Jessie V. Holden Taylor; her husband, Sidney E.L. Webb, Sr.; her son, Robert Allen Webb; grandsons, Kevin Webb and Shawn R. Linkinhoker; brothers, Odes Taylor and Glyn Taylor; sisters, Virginia Drew, Myrl Tosh, Margie Cain, Hollie Carman, and Mildred Taylor.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Neil Brown and wife Donna, Sidney E.L. Webb, Jr. and wife Leila; her daughter, Kathryn Webb Linkinhoker; grandchildren, Trishan Linkinhoker Crooks and husband Lloyd, Kasey Webb Kelley and husband Chris, Christian Jackson, Joshua Brown, Eric King, Shane Linkinhoker, Celeste Webb; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation to celebrate Edna’s life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM at the same location. Edna will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

