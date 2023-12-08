Mary Jo Youngblood, 96, of Cleveland, Texas, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to our Lord, on December 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Port Lavaca, Texas at Memorial Medical Center after being sick with pneumonia.

Mary Jo was born in East Texas, Turney, on February 19, 1927 to Clovis William Sharp and Ada Ann Roberts Sharp. She attended Jacksonville High School and later graduated from high school in Beaumont.

Mary Jo was a true southern belle with all the expected charm and class. She loved to cook and always kept an exceptionally clean house and beautiful yard. She was awarded “Most Beautiful Yard” in her late 80 years of age.

She was also a great caretaker as she cared for her ailing husband, Richard Youngblood until he died in 2012 at 91 years old. Mary Jo was also a longtime member of the Caring Hearts at the Cleveland, Methodist Church.

Mary Jo is survived by her son, Crawford Youngblood and wife, Wendy; granddaughter, Tanya Schneider and husband Robert; great-grandsons, Easton and Jase; nephew, Tom Hawthorne; nieces, Gwen, JoAnne and Cindy.

A memorial service will be held for Mary Jo, Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, Cleveland. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

