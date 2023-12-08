O’Leta Cherry was born in the panhandle, Texas on December 20 1958 to parents, James Edward Sims and Willie Dee Barnett Sims. She passed away December 6, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 63.

O’Leta was a CNA in the health care industry for many years. She had a love for helping others and taking care of their needs. Her greatest love was for her family and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. O’Leta will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Edward and Willie Dee; sons, Robert Jeffcoat, Jerry Jeffcoat, and Eric Jeffcoat; brother, James Sims; sisters, Judy Goodwin and Wilma Lee Sims.

O’Leta is survived by her husband of 26 years, Charles Cherry, sons, Bobby Jeffcoat, and Charles Cherry and wife Jaedyn Walker; stepchildren, Tammy Morgan, and Charles Cherry; sister, Betty Potter; grandchildren, Kendall Griffin, Kaylie Jeffcoat, Jonathan Eric Jeffcoat, Patrick Morgan, and Emily Cherry; great-grandchildren, Keagan Jeffcoat, Aubrey Griffin, Lily Griffin; nieces, Lynn Potter, Billie Smith, Kaytie Peradez, Patricia Ross; nephews, James Wilson Sims, James Burnett, and Rickey Burnett.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 2pm-5pm. Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2pm in the Magnolia Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Whittiker officiating.

