Rita Olier was born January 8, 1937, in Biloxi, Mississippi to parents, Willie Lee and Loretta Spooner. Mama O was reunited with her soulmate PaPa O on December 6, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 86.

She was a lifetime resident of Biloxi, Mississippi where she was a Reserve Police Officer, School Crossing Guard, member of the Crew of Isis, Fleur-de-lis, VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church.

She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee and Loretta Spooner; husband of 51 years, Wildon A. Olier Sr; sons: Wildon Olier Jr and Tony Olier; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Rita is survived by her beloved daughter, Rosie Brock and husband Jim; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30pm. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 6-8pm at the Marriott Courtyard D’Iberville.

