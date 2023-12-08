Donald Eli Whitehead, 76, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare, Liberty, Texas. He was born on March 23, 1947, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Emmett Vernon Whitehead and Bessie Maxwell Whitehead.

Donald was a hard worker who always gave a helping hand when needed no matter what. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Donald will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife Sharon Whitehead; parents, Emmett and Bessie Whitehead; brother, Clyde Vernon Whitehead. He is survived by his brothers Jimmie and wife Judy Whitehead, Hardy and wife Betty Whitehead; sister-in-law, Pat Whitehead; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside will take place at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 1:00pm officiated by Pastor Emerson Barnhill.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care, Dayton, Texas, and Liberty Health Care, Liberty, Texas.

