Terry Allen Chandler, 75, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on October 29, 1948, in Gatesville, Texas, to the late Austin Brian and Clay Vandiver Chandler.

Terry graduated from Corsicana High School, in Corsicana, Texas, class of 1967. He went on to graduate from Texas State Technical Institute in Waco, Texas with an associate degree in mechanics. After graduation, he joined the institute as a faculty member teaching the courses.

Terry pursued many interests, some of which included woodworking, and working on tractors, and other vehicles. His joy came from spending time with his family and grandchildren. Terry loved spending time with children whether it be taking them fishing or just playing outside. He enjoyed the simple things in life. Terry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of forty-eight years Gretchen Wand Chandler; his brother Eddie Chandler; and his sister Linda Yates. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his daughters Amy Hinojosa and husband Marco of Anahuac and Laura Simmons and husband Jamie of Washington; his grandchildren Gabby Hinojosa, Iggy Hinojosa and Nick Hinojosa all of Anahuac; his great-grandchildren Isabella and Noah both of Anahuac; his brother Gary Chandler of Cleburne; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service honoring Terry’s life will be held at 5pm on Thursday, December 14,2023 at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac.

