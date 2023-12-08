Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 7, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 7, 2023:

  • Prater, Daniel Christopher – Criminal Mischief
  • Ryan, Devon Eugene – Criminal Mischief 
  • Price, Robert – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ryder, Darin Wayne – Deadly Conduct-Discharge of Firearm and Public Intoxication
  • Valle, Tracie Lynn – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Machado-Cruz, Jose Milton – Sexual Assault of a Child and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Minix, Jeffery Redal – Theft of Property
  • Ewell, Jason – Evading Arrest, Detention With Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Espinoza-Fuentes, Jaime Alexander – Driving While Intoxicated, second
