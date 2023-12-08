Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 7, 2023:
- Prater, Daniel Christopher – Criminal Mischief
- Ryan, Devon Eugene – Criminal Mischief
- Price, Robert – Driving While Intoxicated
- Ryder, Darin Wayne – Deadly Conduct-Discharge of Firearm and Public Intoxication
- Valle, Tracie Lynn – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Machado-Cruz, Jose Milton – Sexual Assault of a Child and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Minix, Jeffery Redal – Theft of Property
- Ewell, Jason – Evading Arrest, Detention With Vehicle or Watercraft
- Espinoza-Fuentes, Jaime Alexander – Driving While Intoxicated, second