Revel in holiday history with Christmas events at Daniel Home in Liberty

The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center has announced its Holiday Celebration, Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Jean and Price Daniel Home. The Center welcomes the public to this free festive open house on its campus at 650 FM 1011 in Liberty.

Join the Sam Houston Center for extended hours on these two very special evenings. There will be free holiday activities for all ages, including sweet treats and hot cocoa, caroling, glittering holiday decorations and multiple opportunities to take your own photographs at the Jean and Price Daniel Home on the Center’s campus, which is decorated for the holiday season. Families are invited to bring their little ones for photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus.

The Jean and Price Daniel Home and Archives, completed in 1983 and patterned after the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin, sits on land donated by the Daniels for the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center.

Alana Inman, manager of the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center, inspects the ornaments and decorations inside the Jean and Price Daniel Home.

The house preserves and displays the library, archives, furniture and mementos that document the lives and public service of Governor and Mrs. Price Daniel. Gov. Daniel was born in nearby Dayton in 1910; Jean Houston Baldwin Daniel was the great-great-granddaughter of Sam Houston.

Non-perishable food donations to benefit Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County will be accepted during both evenings.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler.

The Center’s primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources. Learn more at www.tsl.texas.gov/shc.





The foyer inside the Jean and Price Daniel Home is adorned with Christmas decorations for a holiday open house on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16. The library inside the Jean and Price Daniel Home in Liberty

