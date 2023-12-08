Patricia Ann Beard, our beloved mother, sister, and grandmother went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the age of 76. Patricia was born on October 23, 1947, in San Augustine, TX to Doris Loggins. She was a faithful servant and an excellent mother to her precious children. She found her passion working as a nurse, but her heart was her beloved family. Patricia enjoyed following everyone on Facebook and cooking.

Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, Robert Beard; parents, Louis and Doris Loggins; and her sister, Martha Johnson. Those left to cherish these precious memories are her loving children, Kevin Gregston and wife Amy, Brandi Booth and husband Allen Findley, and James Beard and wife Mary; brothers, Robert Loggins and Bill Loggins; her grandchildren, Franklin Gregston, Keith Ashby, Matthew Gregston, and Bailey Booth; her great-grandchildren, Braylee Gregston and Mellisa Gregston; sisters, Barbara Wesley, Judy Cramer and husband Rod, and Shirley Reynolds and husband Roy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A visitation for Patricia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. A graveside service of remembrance will be held at Chinquapin Cemetery on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Jimmy Hardy officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann Beard, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

