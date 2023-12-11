It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dayton ISD

Christmas is in the air at Dayton ISD School District. The Dayton High School Concert Choir annually carols each December to the campuses and to some local businesses. Mrs. Anne Landrum, DHS Choir Director, has been caroling with DHS students for 21 years.

“This tradition of caroling was started long before I became director. The varsity choir students enjoy visiting the various campuses. They especially love seeing the smiling faces of students and their former teachers,” stated Landrum.

The Administration Building is included in their touring around the district and the staff always enjoys the wonderful Christmas songs. It certainly gets everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Left to right are Richard Caster, Jacob Galvan, Joseph Briggs, Salvador Dorado and Jenna Davis and Anne Marie Landrum, Dayton High School Choral Director. Dayton ISD Concert Choir

On Thursday, Nov. 30, members of the Dayton HS Choir attended the Pre-Area Choir Contest at Hargrave HS in Huffman. Richard Caster, Jacob Galvan, Joseph Briggs, Salvador Dorado, and Jenna Davis have advanced to the Large School Area Choir Contest, which will be held at The Woodlands HS on January 6th. Congratulations to these students and to DHS Choir Director, Mrs. Landrum.

Another annual tradition at DISD, is the decoration of the various Christmas trees by the Kindergarten students. The elementary kiddos make their decorations to hang on the Christmas trees. It is a great time of decorating the tree, singing carols and the children receive a special treat.

In the past, all kindergarten students from every campus came to decorate the tree at the administration building but last year DISD started a new tradition.

Richter kindergarten students go to the Administration Building, SFA kindergarten students go to the Hayman Center and Kimmie Brown Kindergarteners go to the Support Service Center to decorate the trees. This allows the whole district to share in the excitement of this experience.

