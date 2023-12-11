Dayton Rotarians learn about holiday hazards for pets

Dr. Luke Chachere of Chachere Veterinary Clinic presented an entertaining and informative presentation over getting pets ready for the holidays with the assistance of his daughter and Practice Manager, Rebecca Garvin, at a recent meeting of the Dayton Rotary Club.

The holiday season is a joyous time, but it also brings potential hazards for our furry friends. Dr. Chachere explored common dangers and various ways to keep pets safe during the upcoming Christmas season.

“Many pet owners may not fully realize the extent of potential hazards and ways to keep your pets safe. There is often an increase in incidents of gastrointestinal upsets, poisonings, and injuries among pets during and after the holiday season,” stated Chachere. “This can be attributed to various factors including exposure to toxic substances, ingestion of harmful foods and accidents involving decorations.”

The Rotarians learned how raising awareness about these hazards and taking preventive measures are crucial to ensuring the well-being of our furry friends. Some of the hazards discussed in the presentation included:

Holiday Plants – Beautiful holiday plants may be toxic to pets. Poinsettias especially are poisonous so, place them out of reach or opt for pet-safe alternatives.

Wrapped Presents – The ribbons and paper can be tempting for pets if ingested. Also, avoid wrapping up food in reach of pets. “Avoid ingesting hazards by keeping gifts away from curious noses.” reported Chachere.

Ornaments – Glass ornaments, tinsels, ribbons and small ornaments can become a hazard with pets. Ornaments made out of edible materials like gingerbread or salt dough may attract pets to chew on them leading to digestive issues. Be careful also of the electric and/or scented ornaments. They can pose a risk of electric shock or be toxic if ingested.

Holiday Food and Drinks – Delicious holiday treats are aplenty, but certain foods can be toxic to pets such as chocolate, bones that splinter and of course, alcohol is toxic to pets!

Medications – Medications designed for humans may have adverse effects on pets due to differences in their metabolism. Medicines such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen can cause severe damage to internal organs in pets. “When having company over to stay, have your guests put their handbags away so the pets don’t get into their medications.” Chachere pointed out.

Snow Globes – These often contain harmful chemicals like antifreeze. Display them in areas your pets cannot access to prevent accidental ingestion.

Batteries – Batteries contain corrosive materials such as acids or alkalis. Ingesting or chewing on batteries can result in chemical burns, oral injuries and other serious health issues.

Dr. Luke Chachere concluded the program with signs of pet poisoning and that many furry friends can become very anxious over the holidays.

“New faces and loud celebrations can stress pets out. Pet owners should create a quiet space for them to retreat and provide comfort during gatherings, especially around New Year’s Eve and fireworks,” said Chachere.

Anyone interested in joining the Dayton Rotary Club is invited to attend the lunch meetings every Thursday at noon at the Dayton Community Center.

