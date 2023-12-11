Shop With a Cop brightens holidays for 52 children in Cleveland area

This past Friday night, Dec. 8, the Walmart store in Cleveland, Texas, played host to a heartwarming event that ensured 52 underprivileged children got a merry start to their holiday season.

These children, some experiencing temporary hardships in their lives, were given a special opportunity to partake in an annual shopping event known as Shop with a Cop.

The premise of this event is simple – each of the children selected to participate were given $50 gift cards to spend on presents of their choosing, but what made this event especially meaningful was that they were each paired with a local law enforcement officer, who accompanied them on their shopping excursion.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert (left) Shop With a Cop is an annual tradition at Cleveland Walmart. The store provides $50 gift cards to children in need and allows them to shop for Christmas presents with law enforcement officers.

This gave these children the chance to not only pick out their gifts but also interact with local law enforcement personnel in an festive and uplifting atmosphere. The program promotes positive interactions between law enforcement officers and young members of the community, fostering mutual respect and understanding.

The event is organized through Resurrection Ministries of Cleveland, which vets the circumstances of each participating family. Participating agencies included Cleveland Police Department, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Liberty County Courthouse Security and Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office. Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert, Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Sheriff Bobby Rader also attended.

The children were given opportunities to be photographed with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Not all of the children stayed below their $50 budget. Those who went slightly over saw the extra expense being paid by the officer who accompanied them.

Laci Pierce with the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office brought along her K-9, Kona. Sheriff Bobby Rader Monique McDuffie with Liberty County Courthouse Security is pictured with the family she accompanied. Sgt. Rob Willoughby with Texas Department of Public Safety presents a challenge coin to the young girl he accompanied for Shop With a Cop on Friday, Dec. 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

