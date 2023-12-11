Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2023:

Barrera, Flavio Isidrio – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Hall, Tyler – Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent

Munoz, Francisco – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sanders, Brian – Parole Violation

Stewart, Kalima – Theft of Property

Vera-Lopez, Oscar Emmanuel – Driving While Intoxicated

Zeno, Ricky Renaud – Delivery of Marijuana

Zurita, Christian – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

