Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2023:

  • Barrera, Flavio Isidrio – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Hall, Tyler – Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent
  • Munoz, Francisco – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sanders, Brian – Parole Violation
  • Stewart, Kalima – Theft of Property
  • Vera-Lopez, Oscar Emmanuel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Zeno, Ricky Renaud – Delivery of Marijuana
  • Zurita, Christian – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
