Dayton High School students named to All-Region Band

Dayton High School All-Region Band members

Congratulations to the Dayton High School Bronco Band members for earning a position in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 10 All-Region Band.  On Saturday, Dec. 9, auditions were held at Lumberton High School.

The following band members were selected and will be performing in the all-region band clinic and concert on Jan. 12-13, 2024, at Nederland High School’s Performing Arts Center:  Joseph Briggs, Mario Diaz (1st chair), Aricel Garcia,  Ashton Garcia (1st chair), ,Juan Garcia, Angel Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, Sierra Linnenkohl, Cynthia Lopez, Keegan Lovell, Rylie Merryman, Jocelyn Renteria, Jose Rocha, Tania Rodriguez (1st chair), Anthony Secundino, Gabriel Valerio and Nahomy Vazquez.

Additionally, Mario Diaz, Ashton Garcia, Hector Gonzalez, Jocelyn Renteria, Jose Rocha, Tania Rodriguez and Gabriel Valero earned top honors and will be competing on Saturday, January 6, 2024, for a spot in the Texas all-state band.

“We wish them all the best and are very proud of all of the band members and of our DISD band program,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson.

