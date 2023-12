The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2023:

Ajanel-Tum, Raul Vecente – Driving While Intoxicated

Hall, Christine – Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Loredo, Nancy – Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger, Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old

