Plum Grove City Council reinstates Joslin as police chief amid controversy

In a contentious reversal, former Plum Grove Police Chief John Joslin was reinstated to his previous position on Dec. 11, 2023, after a two-year dismissal. At Monday night’s Plum Grove City Council meeting, Joslin demanded the return of his position, threatening litigation against the City if his demands were not met.

Further stroking controversy was the support he received from newly sworn-in Position 4 Councilwoman Lee Ann Penton Walker, Joslin’s cousin, who pushed for her relative’s reinstatement and retroactive compensation.

Voting in favor of Joslin’s reinstatement were Penton Walker, her husband – Position 2 Councilman Rodney Walker, Position 5 Councilman Kevin Lee and Position 3 Councilwoman Danielle Enloe. The only nay vote came from Position 1 Councilwoman Deborah Bell.

Lee Ann Penton Walker swears in as the Position 4 Councilmember for the City of Plum Grove. She was inaccurately sworn in at last month’s meeting when she inadvertently took the oath of office for Position 2, a seat held by her husband, Rodney Walker.

The reinstatement came with some pushback from members of the Plum Grove community who spoke during public comments at the start of the meeting.

Former Councilwoman Diana Chunn presented Council with a copy of a petition being circulated that reportedly has been signed by 60-plus Plum Grove residents so far.

“If anybody would like to sign it, please come up and sign it now. It is covering basically his (Joslin’s) Brady letter, because Liberty County will not take it into the system. They won’t prosecute it. He has also been, from what I can find, just in open records, he has been charged with perjury on occasion, a couple of official oppression cases, and two felony indictments for tampering with government records, and that’s just things that I can find,” Chunn said.

Diana Chunn, former Plum Grove councilwoman, shares information on a petition against the reinstatement of John Joslin as police chief.

Chunn also questioned how the City plans on paying Joslin’s annual salary of $45,000 and what they plan to do with the current Chief Brandon Frazier, who was still working in the position at the time of Monday night’s meeting. Because the City has a very tight budget, approximately $10,000 currently in the city coffers – Frazier has been offering his services as chief for a paltry sum of $10,000 annually, which he just began accepting in May 2023, previously working for free. Frazier also works as a police officer for an agency in Polk County and volunteers his time as Plum Grove fire chief.

“There’s nowhere in the budget for the salary. You can’t afford to hire him. What are you going to do with our current chief? Because if you fire him, you’ve opened yourself up for a lawsuit,” Chunn said. Redirecting to Joslin, Chunn added, “He also has a complaint against him by the city secretary, and the council members would not be protecting her if they bring him back… He was let go for reasons and cause. He has been told on multiple occasions to have his attorney talk to our attorney. He keeps going around and talking to the council members, and Liberty County has stated they will not touch any of his cases.”

In her comments, Chunn referred to Brady letters, one of which was sent to the City of Plum Grove in 2022 from the office of District Attorney Jennifer Bergman. The letter informed the City that the DA’s office would refuse to prosecute cases from Joslin based on a lack of trust in his investigations.

“When a peace officer presents a case to my office for possible prosecution, complete trust in the officer’s professionalism is an absolute and unwavering requirement for the commencement of a criminal prosecution in Liberty County. Therefore, please be advised that absent some extraordinary exigency, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office will not sponsor as a witness Officer John Joslin, and will not accept charges presented to our office for intake by Officer John Joslin,” Bergman wrote.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the City of Plum Grove was advised that the Liberty County Attorney’s Office, which handles misdemeanor offenses, has issued a Brady letter as well against cases investigated and presented by Joslin.

County Attorney Matthew Poston listed the basis of his Brady letter as previous incidents involving Joslin, who previously served one term as Pct. 6 constable. In the letter, Poston wrote:

“In September 2001, while working as a sheriff’s deputy in Chambers County, Constable Joslin knowingly filed a false probable cause affidavit charging a citizen with Driving While Intoxicated. Charges were brought against Joslin’s superior officer, Dearl Hardy … Constable Joslin allowed Michael Gelagotis, a felon who had never obtained even a peace officer’s license, between 2013 and 2015, to represent himself as a deputy constable. Constable Joslin coordinated and secured security jobs available only to law enforcement officers for Mr. Gelagotis, in knowing violation of the Private Security Act. When asked about this fact by Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office during an investigation of Mr. Gelagotis, Constable Joslin knowingly gave a false statement. Constable Joslin currently awaits trial on the charge of perjury arising from this false statement.”

Michael Sager, the husband of former Councilwoman Carly Sager, also spoke against the rehiring of Joslin as police chief.

“My wife served on this city council for two and a half years. She sacrificed her time, her sweat, her energy, her family, and for that she did not receive one dime. She received accusations, insinuations, and threats, specifically from item agenda number 9 (pertaining to Joslin’s rehiring). If this city is so hell-bent on hanging itself, then I’m here to support that, and I support the rope that is John Joslin, so I hope you vote this in,” Sager said.

After public comments, Council went into executive session to discuss the reinstatement. When they returned 30 minutes later, there was some back-and-forth discussion between Penton Walker and Joslin about his recent expungement of past criminal charges.

“I’ve spent too much money dealing with y’all as it is. I’m not spending any more money, but I’ll spend more. We’re going to go to court in the fall soon. I’m sick of playing games with y’all. Either vote on it or not. I’m not trying to be ugly, but I’ve wrongfully terminated. My record is completely clear. Brandon knows that. He can’t say that it’s not, because he has access to that, and they were included in the expulsion. The Brady List was sent two years ago whenever I had two criminal charges on the record. They’ve been expunged since then,” Joslin told Council.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting, the City sought direction from its own prosecutor, Fresnel Phan, attorney at law. Phan responded to the City by email and stated, “If Mr. Joslin was rehired by the City as police chief, it would then be necessary for the prosecutor’s office to independently investigate these claims against Mr. Joslin. This independent investigation may result in the City Prosecution’s office issuing a substantially similar letter to the Liberty County DA’s Office that the city prosecutor’s office cannot, in good faith, rely on the testimony of Mr. Joslin or the police department under him.”

Joshua Haley, coverage and contracts counsel for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, said rehiring Joslin “seems like a bad idea” considering that the City previously terminated him.

Citing the DA’s Brady letter, pending and previous investigations through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), and various criminal investigations and prosecutions in the past related to his role as peace officer, Haley said, “If any of the above issues are true, it seems hiring this person would greatly increase the City’s liability exposure.”

After voting to rehire him, Joslin was asked if he would be willing to negotiate the settlement of his back pay.

“I am not worried about back pay, except for two months. The City needs to move forward and quit fighting. We need to work together as a City,” he said.

After the meeting, a firestorm erupted at City Hall between Penton Walker, Joslin, Mayor Mary Arrendell and others when it was demanded that Joslin be given keys to the police department office even before he was sworn in as chief, which still has yet to take place.

Joslin, who currently works for Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, is also running in the March 5 primary for Pct. 6 constable, a position currently held by Zack Harkness.

