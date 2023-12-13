Naomi Augusta Riggs, 96, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2023, with family and friends by her side. She was born on May 14, 1927, in Ninnekah, Okla., to parents John and Ruby Cofer. She married her husband of sixty-three years, N.J. Riggs, in 1946 and spent time traveling with him and his work to numerous states until they finally settled in Liberty, Texas.

Naomi served the Liberty community in many ways and participated in many clubs and functions over the years. She participated in the Liberty Art League, Liberty County Line dancers, The Red Hat Society, The Valley Players club, American Business Women, Beta Sigma Phi, The National Bowling Association, and the Teachers Educators Association. Naomi loved to serve her community and one of her favorite ways was to be a teacher’s aide in the Liberty school system. She helped and substituted wherever she was needed, from PE classes to reading classes she loved it all and frequently told stories of helping students even when they didn’t speak the same language.

Naomi’s energy was endless as she taught swimming classes, gave art lessons, had exercise classes for seniors, played softball, was a champion bowler and found time to entertain with her Phyllis Diller impersonation and comedy act. Her own personal artwork can be found throughout the Liberty community both in homes and businesses. Naomi volunteered in the local nursing homes, the Liberty hospital, at her home church and others as well. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Liberty for over 50 years and taught Sunday school regularly. Naomi was a wonderful example of being a “good and faithful servant” to the very end. She lived an abundant life and will be remembered fondly by many that knew her.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruby Cofer, her beloved husband N.J. “Jim” Riggs, her siblings Joan Crabb, Willie Carroll Dunn, Donnie Cofer, and Elton Cofer. Those left to cherish her loving memory are her son Ronald Riggs wife Maria ‘Lilli’ of Liberty; her grandsons Christopher Riggs and wife Kathy of San Antonio, and Dustin Riggs and wife Peggy of Longview; her great-granddaughter Maya Riggs of San Antonio; her numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Atkinson, David Boerm, Donnie “Dee” Cofer, Jr., Mark Herndon, Joe Crane, and Wes Hinch.

The family of Mrs. Riggs would like to extend special thanks for the care given by the staff of Gentiva Hospice Plus for their guidance and support. They also wish to thank all of Naomi’s caregivers that have been an enormous help to the entire family and who helped her remain in her home until the Lord called her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charities that she supported, The Salvation Army, Shiloh Ministries or a charity of your choosing in Mrs. Riggs name.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11am, at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Bean officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

