Clarence Walker Louviere, 85, of Sour Lake, Texas, joined our Father in Heaven on December 10, 2023. Clarence was born July 8, 1938, in Beaumont, Texas, to parents, Paul Felix Louviere and Azilda Simoneaux Louviere. Clarence passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Clarence “Coon” Louviere a lifelong resident of Sour Lake, Texas, was a graduate of Sour Lake High School in 1956. He married Virginia Allen also of Sour Lake with whom he loved to dance and raise his family. He was a father of three daughters that he loved and supported throughout his life.

As a Pawpaw he enjoyed spending his time with and admiring his grandchildren. He loved to celebrate life at any occasion and was a friend to many. Coon spent his career climbing drilling rigs along the gulf coast before retiring at Goodyear Chemical. A cowboy at heart, his love of horses and rodeo were his true passion; one that he shared with his children, and the many that visited his home arena. In his later years he could often be found on his porch with a cup of coffee reminiscing on his many adventures.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Azilda Louviere, loving wife of 50 years Virginia Allen Louviere, brothers John Ray and Emory Louviere. Left behind to cherish his memory are his partner in crime uncle Morris Louviere; brothers James Louviere and wife Cheryl, Paul Frank Louviere; daughters Tina Box and husband Greg, Jackie Louviere, Lindsey Louviere; grandchildren Beau Box and husband Brett, Koby Box and wife Brooke, Mark Castille Jr. and Mercedez Castille; and great grandchild Hap Box, along with many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Paul Zappy, Troy Crain, David Floyd, Duane Joubert, Roger Louviere, and Koby Box. Honorary pallbearer Spot Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 9:00am – 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, December 14, 2023, officiated by Father Polycarp Otieno, at Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, Texas. Interment to follow at Rose Dale Cemetery, Sour Lake, Texas.

