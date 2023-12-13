Bonnie E. Barrett Fontenot, 92, was born on September 16, 1931, to Forrester Barrett and Johnnie Brandon in Sandune, Liberty Route 1, Liberty County, Texas. She peacefully passed away on December 11, 2023.

Bonnie’s father was employed by Citi Services and was a cattleman.

Bonnie worked for the Houston Post, the Hardin School District, area churches, and Modern Cleaners. Bonnie attended Hardin School in Hardin, Texas.

Bonnie and Lawrence Fontenot married in 1951. They were blessed with three children: Kathy Nichols, Larry Fontenot, and Lamar Fontenot.

Bonnie enjoyed being active and serving her church. She baked pies to raise funds for needed items in the church. Her pies were well known in several counties. She was a great servant for her Lord and Savior. Bonnie and Lawrence would pick up children and bring them to church. She instilled following Jesus to a great many children and adults. She loved it when she succeeded in matchmaking.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lawrence Fontenot; sisters, Geraldine Glover, Bernice Dagle, Pat Sims, Faye Colvin; grandchild, Jody Nichols. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Nichols and husband Ed; sons Larry Fontenot (Gaye) and Lamar Fontenot (Shiela); Sisters, Judy Martin, Lois Fregia, and Peggy Taylor; grandchildren, April Wilson and husband Odie, Mona Vincent and husband Tim, Corky Windham and wife Nikki, Wendy Bechtel and husband Mark, Mandy Stewart and husband Drew, Kaci Walters and husband Josh, Landon Fontenot, Leslie Fontenot and wife Alisha, and Mike Bouchard; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Lamar Fontenot, Larry Fontenot, Sam Walters, Landon Fontenot, Leslie Fontenot, and Odie Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Walters, Drew Stewart, Mike Bouchard, and David Dagle.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas, with Brother Jamie Blume, Brother Justin Dagle, and Brother Josh Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Hardin Methodist Chapel Cemetery.

