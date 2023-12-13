Kenneth Byron Watkins entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the age of 75. Kenneth was born on December 24, 1947, to Bailey Watkins and Clara Danley Watkins in Harlingen, Texas.

He served as Chief Warrant Officer on a nuclear sub in the United States Navy for 20 years. He was also a member of North Main Baptist Church. Kenneth was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. He was a family man and loved his dogs, Max and Brie. Kenneth will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Bailey Watkins; and sister Darla Fedro. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cynthia Watkins; children, Kenneth Watkins Jr. and wife Rachelle, David Watkins and wife Angela, William Watkins and wife Valerie, Tad Robnett and wife Caryn, and Allison Dellinger and partner Stephen; brother Elvin R. Watkins and wife Wendy; five granddaughters; six grandsons; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at North Main Baptist Church in Liberty, Texas. Kenneth will be laid to rest on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to North Main Baptist Church PO Drawer 10290 Liberty, Texas 77575.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

