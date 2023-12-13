Norman Gene McCauley, 70, of Center, Texas, passed away on December 11, 2023, surrounded by loved ones in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was born on August 27, 1953, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Dale McCauley and Nancy (Clark) McCauley.

Graveside service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, December 12, 2023, at Short Cemetery, with Bro. Coby Trent Elliott officiating.

Norman was raised in Groves, Texas. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Norman proudly served his country through the United States Marines during Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Lori Laughlin, June 2, 1989. The two have spent over 34 wonderful years together. Norman retired from Entergy after many years as a lineman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time spent outdoors. Another favorite was working cattle. Later in life he loved doing chores and housework around his home. Norman loved his family. He took great pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lori McCauley; sons: Michael Gene McCauley and wife Stacy, Dale Ray McCauley and wife Lindsey, Yancy James McCauley and wife Ashley, Charles William McCauley; daughter: Emily Jo Shields and husband Jesse; grandchildren: Hunter Dale McCauley, Taylor LeAnne McCauley, Dale “Trey” McCauley, Evan Lane McCauley, Raylan Jaymes Shields, Remy Austen Shields, Whitley Jo McCauley, Violet Rae McCauley; great-grandchildren: River McCauley and Carter McCauley; and sisters, Sandra Theriot and husband Jeff Donna McCauley and husband Lee.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Nancy McCauley. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.

