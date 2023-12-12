Marvin Stanley Gilmore

Marvin Stanley Gilmore went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the age of 69. Marvin was born on January 27, 1954, in Pasadena, Texas, to Marvin Gilmore and Allene Whitmire. He was an avid outdoorsman; he had a passion for hunting, fishing, and guns. Marvin loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his dogs and was reunited with Brownie and Lucky when he entered the gates of Heaven.  

Marvin was preceded in death by his children, Pete Deshaeys and Sy Deshaeys; both parents; his sister, Marlene Gilmore; and grandchildren, Mariah Deshaeys, Nikki Deshaeys, and Hayven Deshaeys.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda; his wonderful children, Jennifer Gilmore and husband Donald Barlow, Elgin Gilmore and wife Elizabeth; and Sarah Gilmore; his sister Connie Adams and husband Rick; grandchildren, Justin Gilmore, Conner Gilmore, Jupiter Deshays, Rhiannon Ragels, and Darian Gilmore; great-grandchild, Dante Ragels; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

