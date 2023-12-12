Cheryl Faye Thompson, 77, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born on May 31, 1946, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late William Edward and Mandry Mary Breaux Stokes. Cheryl graduated from Anahuac High School in Anahuac, with the class of 1965.

She worked at Desormeaux Drive-Thru Grocery Store in her early years as a cashier and stocking the store. Cheryl later switched gears and went to work for Chambers County for many years in the abstract office under Guy C. Jackson working in the basement keeping track of all the land deals and later became the Chief Deputy Clerk under Bobby Scherer and Patti Henry until her official retirement. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac, where she was very involved and served on the women’s auxiliary, the altar society, and as a sacristan.

Cheryl was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many. She enjoyed raising her great-grandbaby and spending time with family and friends, all of whom she loved unconditionally. Cheryl was the best mom that her children could ask for. She pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting, reading, and watching the Astros, NASCAR, and cooking shows. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty years Tommy Thompson; her son Chad E. Thompson; and her siblings Miriam Stokes and Marvin A. Stokes.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Wayde Thompson; her granddaughters Kirstie Parkhurst and Krista Thompson; her great-grandchildren Beaux Shelby, Henleigh Parkhurst, Odin Thompson, Bregman Parkhurst, Tate Thompson, and K.J. Parkhurst; her brother-in-law Danny Thompson and wife Dixie; her sisters-in-law Shirley Desormeaux, Pat Droddy and husband Lloyd, and Peggy Praither; her nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

