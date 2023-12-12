Bruce Adam Johnson, 62, passed away on December 9, 2023. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 6, 1961, to parents Burkman Johnson and Grace Martel.

Bruce was a hard-working man. He loved all his family but had a very special love for his mom and wife. For ten plus years, Bruce worked with Bouttes Boudin as their delivery driver and enjoyed every minute of it. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.

One of his favorite things to do was to sit on the porch drinking his coffee. Bruce will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Burkman Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Tammie Haley Johnson; his mother Grace Martel Burton; son Jerry Freeman and wife Mandy; grandchildren, Stormy and Weldon Freeman; brothers, Ray Johnson and wife Judy, Paul Burkman Johnson and wife Donna; sisters, Catoline Gaspard and husband Nelson, Cynthia Miller and husband Darrell, Sheila Barry; God daughters, Shannon Mocanu and Katelyn Barry; numerous of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Fellowship Cemetery, Warren, Texas officiated by John French.

