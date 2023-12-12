Marion Louise Parrott, a beloved member of the community, passed away on December 10, 2023, in Baytown, Texas, at the age of 79. Born on January 9, 1944, in Houston, Texas, Marion was the cherished daughter of William Boyd Parrott, Sr., and Dorothy Louis Whitener Parrott.

Marion was a proud graduate of the Sam Houston High School Class of 1960 in Houston. Though she resided in Dayton, she had spent a significant part of her life in Houston before moving to the Dayton area. Marion dedicated many years of her life working as a secretary and later retired from the school system after serving as a teacher’s aide.

An active and devout member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Dayton, Marion was known for her culinary talents, particularly her delicious punch. She devoted her time to making flowers for special events and showers and expressed her love for others through her generous provision of food and care.

Marion was a true Republican with a passion for politics, and she followed the Texas Aggies with unwavering support and enthusiasm. A spirited game player, Marion despised losing but brought joy and laughter to those around her. Among her greatest passions was her love for dogs, with her cherished companion, Skippy, holding a special place in her heart.

Marion, often affectionately referred to as the family’s “old maid,” was a pillar of support, consistently having everyone’s back and remaining steadfastly loyal to her family. She had a special fondness for children, especially her numerous nieces and nephews, memorizing each of their birthdays and ensuring they received heartfelt birthday wishes without fail.

Her sister, Donna, lovingly dubbed her “a mess” and appreciated her infectious sense of fun. Marion will be deeply missed by her surviving sister, Donna Rogers, and her husband, Chuck, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Boyd Parrott, Jr., and sister Margaret Dempsey. A graveside service to celebrate Marion’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas, with Pastor Marvin Dennison presiding. All arrangements are under the compassionate care of Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

