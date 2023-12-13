Cleveland police investigating a shooting at Wiley Park

An investigation is underway at Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland where an alleged shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, a man bleeding profusely flagged down a motorist near Wiley Park and claimed he had been shot in the face.

When police responded, they were told that the alleged shooter had fled in the direction of a nearby cemetery. They were able to locate a young male who reportedly indicated to police that he was involved in the shooting.

The gun allegedly used in the shooting Wednesday night was recovered in Cleveland Memorial Gardens, located adjacent to Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland.

“He is being questioned at this time,” the chief said.

The shooting victim was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital where his situation is being assessed by medical personnel.

“He was upright, walking and talking, but there was quite a bit of blood,” Broussard said.

Bluebonnet News is heading to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

