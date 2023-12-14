Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2023:

  • Alexander, Joseph Lee – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Andrade, Angelica – Hold for Harris County
  • Bell, Alexandra Willma Phyllis – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Caballero, Cheralyn – Possession of Marijuana
  • Duff, Cody David – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Foster, Zachary Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fuller, June Williams – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Maggard, Brandon Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • Martin, Courtney Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez-Saravia, Oscar – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Senigaur, Willie Ray – Hold for Harris County
  • Tatum, Jerry Lee – Hold Angelina County (Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence)
