Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2023:

Alexander, Joseph Lee – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Andrade, Angelica – Hold for Harris County

Bell, Alexandra Willma Phyllis – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Caballero, Cheralyn – Possession of Marijuana

Duff, Cody David – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Foster, Zachary Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fuller, June Williams – Driving While Intoxicated

Maggard, Brandon Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Martin, Courtney Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez-Saravia, Oscar – Driving While Intoxicated

Senigaur, Willie Ray – Hold for Harris County

Tatum, Jerry Lee – Hold Angelina County (Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence)

