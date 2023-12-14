Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 12, 2023:
- Alexander, Joseph Lee – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Andrade, Angelica – Hold for Harris County
- Bell, Alexandra Willma Phyllis – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Caballero, Cheralyn – Possession of Marijuana
- Duff, Cody David – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Foster, Zachary Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fuller, June Williams – Driving While Intoxicated
- Maggard, Brandon Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
- Martin, Courtney Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez-Saravia, Oscar – Driving While Intoxicated
- Senigaur, Willie Ray – Hold for Harris County
- Tatum, Jerry Lee – Hold Angelina County (Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence)