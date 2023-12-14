Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident north of Rye

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a Rye woman Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County DPS office, Teri Bellissima Rossi, 49, was walking home from a friend’s house along SH 146 north of Rye, just south of the Liberty-Polk county line, sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight when she was struck and killed by a vehicle. Rossi’s body was discovered around 7 a.m. Thursday by a passing motorist.

Debris was found in the roadway and near Rossi’s body that has narrowed down the search for the vehicle involved in the accident. A full headlight assembly for a Dodge Ram, possibly dark-grey to charcoal in color, was found at the scene. The assembly was used in Dodge Ram vehicles built between 2009 and 2018, Willoughby said.

Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy for Rossi. Willoughby said the autopsy should determine if Rossi was under the influence of alcohol or substances at the time of her death.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in the accident. While DPS troopers are following some leads on the vehicle, more tips would be appreciated.

“There would be damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver may be from Liberty or Polk county, or from another area,” Willoughby said. “If anyone sees a vehicle with damage to the front, dark grey or charcoal, please call us. Please get a license plate number for the vehicle or an address where the vehicle is located.”

To report a tip, call the DPS office at 936-391-3500 (leave a message if nobody is available), or call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

