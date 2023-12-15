Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital names Joseph as new CEO

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital announced the appointment of Adrienne Joseph, PhD, as its new CEO, effective January 1.

Joseph has more than 30 years of extensive healthcare experience, having worked in academic and community settings. Most recently, Joseph has served as chief operating officer at Houston Methodist Baytown since 2020.

She has played a crucial role in driving positive change and growth within the institution.

Her leadership has contributed to several recent improvements at Houston Methodist Baytown including the completion of the five-story Unity Tower expansion project and the impressive rise in patient safety rankings by Vizient, a health care quality organization.

“Adrienne has excelled in multiple roles within Houston Methodist,” said Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “Her breadth of experience will be a definite benefit for Houston Methodist Baytown and I’m excited to see how the hospital will continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Joseph holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Louisiana State University, a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy from Southern University.

Committed to community service, Joseph is an active board member of the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County.

