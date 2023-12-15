Cleveland teen charged in Wiley Park shooting

Charges have been filed in a shooting that took place around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland. The suspect has been identified as Tremayne Gardner, 17, of Cleveland. Gardner is charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

The shooting victim – a 16-year-old male from Splendora – suffered a bullet wound to his cheek and jawbone, and is said to be receiving treatment at a Houston-area trauma center.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, authorities were first alerted to the shooting after the alleged shooter flagged down a motorist passing by the park and asked for help. The motorist told police that the young man had a handgun in his waistband.

Cleveland Police Sgt. David Edwards (left) takes photos of the crime scene Wednesday night.

“The male subject told the motorist he had just shot someone. According to the motorist, while the male subject stood at her driver’s side car door, she heard a loud screaming that sounded like a person in distress near her car,” Broussard said in an emailed statement. “The motorist said she looked back and saw a young male subject covered in blood walking out toward Reese Street from Samuel Wiley Park. The younger male kept shouting, ‘I’ve been shot!'”

The shooting victim appeared to be in shock and continued yelling that he had been shot, Broussard said, adding that Gardner allegedly quickly turned and walked toward Cleveland Memorial Gardens, located right next to the park.

“The motorist said she exited her car and called the Cleveland Police Department Dispatch Center to summon assistance for the younger male subject who was profusely bleeding and alleging to have been shot,” Broussard said.

Shortly after arriving on scene, and after assisting Cleveland Fire Department with the victim until EMS arrived, police apprehended Gardner when he emerged from the cemetery entrance walking toward them.

Gardner reportedly told the officers he “had shot someone.” Officers detained the male subject and placed him inside a patrol car, and later transported him to Cleveland PD Jail.

On the grounds of the cemetery, officers located the handgun Gardner allegedly used in the shooting.

Gardner’s bond was set at $30,000 by Municipal Judge Ralph Fuller. He has since been transported to the Liberty County Jail.

