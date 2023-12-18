Bert Gene Hale Sr., of Hempstead, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born on Sunday, February 27, 1944, in Dallas, Texas to Bertrum Hale and Edna Louise Bates Hale, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Bert was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Rose Hale.

Bert devoted his life to his family, mentoring and coaching those who needed him. Bert was also a proud Army Veteran who served our country during the Vietnam War. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Bert Hale, Jr., and Adam Hale; daughter, Tammie Canada, her husband William Worthington; and sister, Barbra Hale; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family and treasured friends.

He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Masonic Lodge.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

