Terry “Lee” Cowan, 78, of Humble, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 23, 1945, in Long Beach, California, to the late Elmer Hayes and June Hartman Cowan.

Lee pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and watching the Houston Astros and the Georgia Bulldogs. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed joking with others to make them laugh. Lee was very sweet and could often be found helping others. He would go out of his way to make sure his family had all that they needed.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife Terri Cowan; his daughters Kimberly and Terry Cowan; his stepdaughters Crystal Garbs and husband Tony and Brooke Cannon; his grandson P.J. Cowan; numerous other grandchildren; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service honoring Lee’s life will be held at 11am, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Palms Memorial Park, Hwy 146, in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

