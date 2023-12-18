Bobby Ray Middleton was born April 7, 1963, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to parents, Donald Eldon Middleton and Dorothy Chapman Middleton. He passed away December 14, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 60. Bobby Ray started driving a truck at the age of 16 and has been a truck driver ever since. He loved the open road and traveled all around this country.

Bobby Ray was a dedicated and dependable, hardworking man. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix anything. Bobby Ray grew up in Aldine and moved to this area in 1993. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew and loved him. Bobby Ray was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eldon Middleton; son, Robert Middleton; sister, Debra Nowack. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Colleen Wise; mother, Dorothy Middleton; daughter, Heather Anderson; son, Clint Middleton; brother, James Craig Middleton; 3 grandchildren.

