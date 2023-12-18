Leo Shipman, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Texas, has passed away at the age of 86 in Baytown on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. He was born on September 12, 1937, in Dayton to his late parents, George Shipman and Reba Scott Shipman.

Leo was deeply rooted in his community. He graduated from Dayton High School and remained a devoted member of the Dayton community throughout his life. Leo served his country proudly as an Army veteran. After completing his military service, he dedicated himself to a successful career as a cattle rancher and as a draftsman in the construction industry before retiring. Leo had a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures in life and found joy in watching old western movies.

Mr. Shipman is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Ellen Barneycastle, who brought immense happiness and companionship into his later years. He also leaves behind his brothers Hervy, John, and Kurt Shipman, who held a special place in his heart. Leo’s impact extends beyond his immediate family as he leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish their memories with him.

A visitation will be held in Leo’s honor at the Dayton – Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, December 15, 2023. Friends and loved ones are invited to pay their respects from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., prior to the start of the service. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Marvin Denison officiating. Following the ceremony, Leo will be laid to rest at Holly Grove Cemetery in Rye.

Throughout his life, Leo Shipman touched the lives of many with his kindness and unwavering sense of loyalty. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

