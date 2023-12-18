Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2023:

Carnevale, Ron David – Property Theft

Colbert, Marylon Lyvon – Burglary of a Building, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

Colindres, Hector – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Crawford, Richard Wade – Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Gardner, Tremayne – Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Godfrey, Jarvis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McDaniel, John Ramond, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Other Agency Hold (Terroristic Threat to Family/Household Member)

Carnevale, Ron David Colbert, Marylon Lyvon Colindres, Hector Crawford, Richard Wade Gardner, Tremayne Godfrey, Jarvis McDaniel, John Ramond, Jr

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

