Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2023:

  • Carnevale, Ron David – Property Theft
  • Colbert, Marylon Lyvon – Burglary of a Building, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate
  • Colindres, Hector – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
  • Crawford, Richard Wade – Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Gardner, Tremayne – Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Godfrey, Jarvis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • McDaniel, John Ramond, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Other Agency Hold (Terroristic Threat to Family/Household Member)
Carnevale, Ron David
Colbert, Marylon Lyvon
Colindres, Hector
Crawford, Richard Wade
Gardner, Tremayne
Godfrey, Jarvis
McDaniel, John Ramond, Jr

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.