Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 14, 2023:
- Carnevale, Ron David – Property Theft
- Colbert, Marylon Lyvon – Burglary of a Building, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate
- Colindres, Hector – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
- Crawford, Richard Wade – Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Gardner, Tremayne – Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Godfrey, Jarvis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- McDaniel, John Ramond, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Other Agency Hold (Terroristic Threat to Family/Household Member)