Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2023:
- Bosley, Jeremy Travis – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana
- Burkhardt, Evan Scott – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Cameron, Jack – Motion to Revoke Probation – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture – Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction
- Castleberry, Jeremy Todd – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Other Agency Hold (Kountz), Failure to Identify Fugitive with Intent to Give False Info
- David, Ambrose Matthew – Parole Violation
- Drew, Benjamin Wayne – Illegal Burning, Public Nuisance, Driving While License Invalid, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements
- Fontenot, Matthew Joseph – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Sims, Clayton James – Possession of Marijuana