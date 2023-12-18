Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2023:

Bosley, Jeremy Travis – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana

Burkhardt, Evan Scott – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Cameron, Jack – Motion to Revoke Probation – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeiture – Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Conviction

Castleberry, Jeremy Todd – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Other Agency Hold (Kountz), Failure to Identify Fugitive with Intent to Give False Info

David, Ambrose Matthew – Parole Violation

Drew, Benjamin Wayne – Illegal Burning, Public Nuisance, Driving While License Invalid, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements

Fontenot, Matthew Joseph – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Sims, Clayton James – Possession of Marijuana

