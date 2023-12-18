Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 16, 2023:

Flowers, Alec Levi – Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Heier, Kevin Robert – Reckless Driving, Striking Unattended Vehicle, Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape

Hogue, Kimblerly Ann – Public Intoxication

Neely, Cameron Jashon – Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, Fleeing Police Officer, Other Agency Hold (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Peace, Nathaniel Nashon – Other Agency Hold (Smuggling of Persons) – 4 Charges

Robinson, Justin – Forgery of Financial Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance

