Shop With a Cop provides Christmas joy to 77 children in Liberty

The Shop With a Cop event on Sunday, Dec. 17, in Liberty, Texas, has become an annual tradition that brings together members of the local law enforcement community and the children in need. This is the first year that the event was hosted by the Liberty Community Coalition, a committee under the J. Regen Foundation and chaired by Jennifer Regen and Chris Watson.

“Some of the officers nominated the children. We also had parents reach out and ask if we were doing it this year. We took names and cross-referenced them with those we got from schools. We wanted to ensure we were helping the children who needed the help this year,” Regen said.

This year, 77 children, coming from communities on the south end of Liberty County, received $100 each to spend on toys, clothes, and other presents. The event kicked off with the children and their parents, grandparents or guardians meeting and interacting with the law enforcement officers who would accompany them on their shopping sprees.

Before heading off to Shop With a Cop, everyone gathered in the garden center at Liberty Walmart.

The excitement was palpable as the kids began shopping, accompanied by their new cop buddies. Together they roamed the aisles, carefully selecting the items they wanted to buy. Many of them went straight to the toy section, while others headed to the clothing department.

As the children made their selections, the police officers, who acted as their personal shoppers, were on hand to help them budget.

The event was not just about shopping, but also about building trust and fostering positive relationships between the children and law enforcement officers. The children were able to see that the police officers are not just figures of authority but also human beings who care about their well-being and want to help them.

While Regen and Watson spearheaded the fundraising for the event, Regen said many of the law enforcement personnel stepped up and raised funds to contribute to the event. The participating agencies were the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Liberty County Court at Law II, City of Liberty Police Department, City of Dayton Police Department and the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. Representing two of those agencies at the event were Sheriff Bobby Rader and Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton. Liberty Councilwoman Libby Simonson, and her husband, Al, also were paired with children for shopping.

The sponsors for event were the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Libby Simonson, Chance Maddox, Toby Wilburn, Bruce George, Betsey McAnally, Rebecca Rawlinson, Margaret Ann Bird Brents, Star Loans, Suzanne Reid, Kelly Stretcher, First Liberty Bank, Jamie Carter, Panther Wash, Joey W. Stone and Tisha Anderson LeJeune-Stone, Emily Kebodeaux Cook, Eric Moore with Moore’s Radiator & Muffler Services, Iris Bridges, William Hall Jr. with All Pro Asphalt, Brad and Samantha Taylor with Faded Barbershop, Dustin Fregia with AGS General Contractors, Crossroads Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram, Julie and Stephen Hebert, Michelle Merendino, Hector Mandujano, Tyrell, Thibeaux, Arben Imeri, Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, William Largent, Glenn Williams, Bacon and Etheridge Law Office, Purdy Farms, Joel Davila, Tatum and Zoe Frazier, Vernon Poole and Margie Wurz Powell, Robert, Katie and Brogan Worthy, and Addison Ledesma (Liberty County Teen Miss United States Agriculture).

Regen said she hopes to grow the event even bigger next year as there is a need in the community at Christmastime. She also is working toward a couple of other events that are sure to bring family-friendly fun to the Liberty area. If you are interested in joining the Liberty Community Coalition, go on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/groups/382812583974232. Volunteers are also needed and appreciated.

More photos from Shop With a Cop:

