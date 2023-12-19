Mary Catherine (Gray) Smith passed away at her home on December 16, 2023, at the age of 78. Mary was born on January 15, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents David Gray and Lorene Parker Gray. She was a lifelong resident of the area and resided in Tarkington Prairie, Texas. Mary worked for Tarkington ISD where she drove a bus for 24 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and making quilts. She also enjoyed the outdoors – fishing and hunting.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Frank Smith; parents, David and Lorene Gray; and her brother, George Gray. She is survived by her four children, Mary Lynn Evans, Sheila Jean Reed, Connie Marie Chapman and husband Jason, Bo Potter and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Christopher Evans, Duaine Evans, Denise Rollish, Russell Reed, Chad Potter, Cody Potter, Chase Potter, Brian Potter and Dakota Chapman; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Moore, Barbara Clark and Peggy Chisum; brothers Floyd Gray and Harry Gray; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6pm – 9pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. Mary’s funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Evergreen.

Pallbearers for the service will be Christopher Evans, Duaine Evans, Russell Reed, Cody Potter, Chase Potter, and Chad Potter. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Potter and Garrett Rollish.

