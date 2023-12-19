Davis Carl Capps Sr. was born August 5, 1948, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents William Carl Capps and Katie Mezzalla Hoot Capps. He passed away in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 75.

Faith was a very important part of Davis’ life. He was a faithful member of Shepherd United Pentecostal Church, and greatly enjoyed the sense of community the congregation provided him with. Davis Capps Sr. proudly served this country as a Marine in the Vietnam War. Following his service in Vietnam, Davis was a dredge boat operator for many years, and was very skilled in this line of work. After retirement, he was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Above all else, Davis was a devoted family man. A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Davis spent as much time as possible with his family. He especially loved his grandkids and had a soft-spot for them. Davis will be loved and missed by all that knew him.

Davis is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Capps; parents, William Carl Capps and Katie Mezzalla Hoot Capps. He is survived by his sons, Davis Carl Capps Jr. and wife Tonya, James Darrell Crawford and wife Robin; daughter, Allison Renee Mathis and husband Michael; sisters, Elsie Faye Bishop, Helen Marie Worley; grandchildren, Justin Lane Capps, Montana Brooke Capps, Santana Fountain, Christopher Mathis, Jack Daniel Eason, Haley Hughes, Courtney Jacobs; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 20th from 4-7 pm at Shepherd United Pentecostal Church. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21st at 11:00 am at Shepherd United Pentecostal Church. A burial is to follow at Houston National Cemetery, at 2:15 pm.

