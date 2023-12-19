Lyman Edward Reynolds entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born March 12, 1930, in Lovelady, Texas to Charlie Reynolds and Lena Tompkins Reynolds, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Lyman was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Willa Jo Reynolds; and his son, Weldon Reynolds.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Larry Reynolds and wife Sherri and Randy Reynolds and wife Susie; his grandchildren, Jody Reynolds and wife Sarah, Jason Reynolds and wife Casey, Craig Reynolds, Travis Reynolds, Joshua Reynolds and wife Lorena, Jake Reynolds and wife Lindsey, Evan Reynolds, and Jesse Reynolds and wife Whitney; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Matthews and husband Dillon, Austin Reynolds and wife Jamison, Jake Reynolds Jr., Isabella Reynolds, Joel Reynolds, Gracie Reynolds, Skylar Reynolds, Kynnedi Reynolds, Elizabeth Reynolds, Jett Ryan Reynolds; great-great-grandchild, Madilyns Pittman; along with many numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Lyman will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM to 11:00AM. Graveside Services will be held at Anitoch Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 1:00PM. Pastor Jonathan Davidson officiating.

All services were handles under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

