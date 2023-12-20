DPS announces new division chiefs

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce Bryan Rippee as the new Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol (THP), and Jason Hester as the new Chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division (IOD).

Bryan Rippee, Chief, Texas Highway Patrol

Bryan Rippee began his law enforcement career with DPS in 1996, as a Trooper stationed in Midland. Over the years, he ascended through the ranks achieving the position of sergeant in 2002, and fulfilling assignments in Fort Stockton, Big Spring and Midland. Rippee attained the rank of lieutenant in 2005, with subsequent postings in Corpus Christi, San Angelo and Midland. His advancement continued, reaching the role of captain in 2009, stationed in Hurst, and ultimately being appointed major in 2012, relocating to Lubbock in 2014.

In addition to his extensive law enforcement background, Rippee is a decorated U.S. Army veteran. He served honorably as a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, famously known as “The Old Guard.” Rippee volunteered for and was selected to stand guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, fulfilling the roles of a sentinel and assistant relief commander over a three-year period.

Rippee is a graduate of the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School and the FBI National Academy.

As Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol, Rippee will oversee all operations and direction for the division. He takes over for Chief Orlando Alanis, who retired from the department. Rippee’s promotion was approved by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) during its October meeting, and it took effect Dec. 1, 2023. He is stationed at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

Jason Hester, Chief, Infrastructure Operations Division

As Chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division, Jason Hester will oversee personnel and operations in Vehicle & Technical Services, Procurement and Contract Services, Facilities and Major Construction Operations, DPS Operational Support Services, Human Resources and Victim & Employee Support Services.

Hester began his career with DPS in 1998, as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper and has held positions in Highway Patrol as a sergeant and lieutenant. Hester was promoted to captain and major at the DPS Training Academy in Austin before going back to the Highway Patrol as a major supervising the Tactical Marine Unit and Dive Team, as well as personnel accountability and equipment programs for the division. He was then promoted to Assistant Chief of the Regulatory Services Division in 2019, overseeing the numerous licensing programs the agency issues and regulates.

Hester received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and a graduate certificate from the University of Virginia. He is a graduate of the 251st Session of the FBI National Academy and completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association trilogy award. Hester has instructed numerous subjects including use of force, firearms, driving and DPS leadership and command courses, and has his advanced instructor’s license.

Hester was appointed by Governor Abbott and confirmed by the Texas Senate as a Commissioner on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) where he currently serves as the Assistant Presiding Officer, and he is a Past President of the Texas FBI National Academy Associates. Hester’s promotion to Chief of IOD was approved by the PSC at its December meeting and took effect immediately. He is stationed at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

