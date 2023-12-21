Liberty police investigating organized criminal activity

Liberty Police Department officers were dispatched to Budget Food, located at 2702 N. Main Street in the City of Liberty in reference to assault and burglary of a motor vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at approximately 11:06 a.m.

Liberty Police Officers Justin McGraw and Merium Jarman arrived on scene, at approximately 11:12 a.m., to learn that the suspects had already fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, unknown make, or model.

The officers were informed that the SUV, occupied by three females and a male, had parked beside the victim’s vehicle, exited their vehicle, then shattered the rear window of the victim’s vehicle.

These subjects then worked together to remove multiple cartons of brand name cigarettes, valued at approximately $4,000, from the rear compartment of the vehicle. As the tobacco products were being placed inside the suspect vehicle, the victim discovered that his property was being stolen and rushed outside the store to stop the theft and reclaim his property.

The victim confronted the four suspects and reportedly became involved in a struggle over the property during which the victim was assaulted. At one point during the encounter, the victim regained possession of a portion of his property, which was immediately pulled away from him by several of the suspects.

Thieves allegedly broke the glass window out of this SUV and took $4,000 in cigarettes.

“It is believed that the suspects were able to enter their vehicle and leave the scene, possibly making contact with the victim with their vehicle as they fled the scene. EMS was called to the scene and the victim was treated for apparent minor injuries,” said Lt. Mike Parrish, a spokesperson for Liberty PD.

The unidentified assailants are believed to be three black females and one black male ranging in ages from between late 20 to early 40s. Charges of engaging in organized criminal activity including robbery and aggravated assault are currently being investigated by the Liberty Police Department.

If any person has additional information concerning this crime, please contact Liberty Police at 936-336-5666.

