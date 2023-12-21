Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 19, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 19, 2023:

  • Huerta, George Jr – Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Property Theft, Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info
  • Monroe, Tyreese – Property Theft
  • Squier, Kimberly – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Property Theft
  • Boyington, Debra – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Stone, Shaina – Reckless Driving, Driving With License Invalid with Previous Conviction, Public Intoxication
  • Cook, Chrystal Renee – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Williams, Cruz – Criminal Trespass of Habitat/Shelter
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

