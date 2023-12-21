Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 19, 2023:
- Huerta, George Jr – Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Property Theft, Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info
- Monroe, Tyreese – Property Theft
- Squier, Kimberly – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Property Theft
- Boyington, Debra – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Stone, Shaina – Reckless Driving, Driving With License Invalid with Previous Conviction, Public Intoxication
- Cook, Chrystal Renee – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Williams, Cruz – Criminal Trespass of Habitat/Shelter