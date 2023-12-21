Steven Lawrence Bailey, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on December 15, 2023, at the age of 39 in Houston, Texas. He departed from this world at Houston Methodist Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Steven was born on January 31, 1984, in Liberty, Texas, to proud parents Alvin Bailey Sr. and Jeanne Brown Wiggins. Raised in Liberty, he graduated from Liberty High School in 2002, where his vibrant spirit shone through as a member of the choir and the tennis team. Later, Steven moved to Friendswood and eventually settled in Houston.

Steven L. Bailey was a highly skilled professional in the oil & energy industry, most recently serving as the Lead Maintenance Planner HV at Enterprise Products. Over his 10-year tenure with Enterprise, Steven demonstrated exceptional expertise in electronic and electrical technologies, contributing to vital projects and initiatives. His dedication and skill in his field make him an invaluable member of his team, respected and admired by his colleagues for his professional acumen and passion for technology.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Steven’s heart beat for adventure. His passion for cars and love for travel were evident to all who knew him. An avid road trip enthusiast, Steven’s bags were always packed, ready to embark on a journey at the mention of a destination. His zest for life extended to his involvement in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Directions and Assistance Committee, where he found joy in helping others.

From a young age, Steven was recognized as a “jack of all trades,” demonstrating a curiosity that led him to disassemble items just to understand their inner workings. His appreciation for gospel Christian music provided solace and inspiration throughout his life.

Steven valued the bonds of family and friends, cherishing moments spent with loved ones. He had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews, as well as other children, enjoying their company and creating lasting memories filled with laughter and joy.

In remembrance, Steven is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Bailey Sr.; aunt, Ernestine Chambers; brother, Allen Walter Bailey; grandparents, Walter and Dorothy DeBlanc, Charles and Louise Bailey; great-grandmother, Lillian Brazier; uncle, Loyce Edwards; aunt, Sandra D. Howard.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Wiggins, and her husband Michael; brothers, Alvin Bailey Jr. and Michael Bailey; sisters, Damitre Montgomery, Cortney Bailey and Mohammad Ammar, Stephanie D. Bishop and Allen, Secret L. Clarke and Eric, Mary L. Lewis and Clarence, Kimberlee Booker Citizen and John. Additionally, he is survived by his godchildren, Denise Booker, MaKayla Nichols, Canine Lewis, and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A visitation to celebrate Steven’s life will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Wells Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Pastor Delmar Lee Coward, Jr. will officiate, guiding friends and family as they gather to remember and honor Steven’s remarkable life.

