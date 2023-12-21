Judy Ellen Phillips, aged 75, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 18, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. Born on September 30, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, Judy was the cherished daughter of Ted Henry Hampton and Charlene Pearl Puddy Hampton.

A proud graduate of the Azle High School class of 1966, Judy made her home in Dayton, Texas, from 1981 onward. Throughout her remarkable life, Judy filled her days with joy, laughter, and meaningful connections with those she held dear.

Judy had a passion for creativity, finding solace and happiness in the art of sewing and quilting. A social spirit, she enjoyed the camaraderie of playing bunco and cards, often surrounded by friends and loved ones. Elvis music held a special place in her heart, and she found delight in the simple pleasures of cooking and sipping Coca-Cola.

Known for her impeccable nails, Judy carried a little “to-go” packet wherever she went, a testament to her readiness for any situation. She found entertainment in watching Wheel of Fortune and her daily soap operas, even recording them during her favorite shopping excursions.

Judy was a proud member of the “Old Girls Club” in Dayton, relishing the time spent with special friends. Alongside her devoted husband John and close friends, Martha and Chuck Burch, she embarked on annual adventures, proudly traversing all 50 states by car. Not limited to land travel, Judy also enjoyed cruises, with her Alaskan cruise holding a special place in her heart.

Preceded in death by her parents, Judy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John A Phillips; daughter, Jana, and husband Curtis; grandchildren, John Paul and wife Amber, Jared and wife Maria, Taylor and husband Pete, Jena; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Pete “Cowboy” Brendan, Kenlee, Aria, Walker; brothers, Rodger Hampton and wife Pat, John Hampton; special cousin, Yvonne “Sissy” Deming; long-time friends, Martha Burch, Donna Jimenez, Sheri Pankratz; special friends, Pam Burns, Stacy Mills, and numerous other family members and friends.

A visitation to celebrate Judy’s life will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Azleland Cemetery in Azle, Texas.

